Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.10 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

