Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys 21,600 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$263,952.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.
Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$12.46 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.46. The company has a market cap of C$795.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
