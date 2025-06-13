Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys 21,600 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$263,952.00.

On Monday, June 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$12.46 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.46. The company has a market cap of C$795.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

AGF.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

