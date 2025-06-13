Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,683,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

