Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 4,972 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $147,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,238.38. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.47 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

