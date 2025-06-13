Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 1,054 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 135,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.