Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

