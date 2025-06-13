Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 69 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,643,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.98.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $486.64 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $500.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.31 and its 200-day moving average is $364.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

