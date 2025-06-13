Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.