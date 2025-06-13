Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $36.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,869.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $36,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.44 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

