Sound Stewardship LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.52 and its 200-day moving average is $533.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.