Opinicus Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,361 shares of company stock valued at $106,359,058. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 944.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

