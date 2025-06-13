Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $505.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.