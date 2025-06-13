Opinicus Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2%

ARE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

