Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

