Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Several research firms have commented on J. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

