Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

