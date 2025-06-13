Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Decreases By 60.7%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUBSF opened at $6.55 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.