Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Decreases By 60.7%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QUBSF opened at $6.55 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
