MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,047,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

