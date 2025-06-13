CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

