Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lam Research by 1,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 893.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

