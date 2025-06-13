Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

