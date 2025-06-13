Verity & Verity LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

