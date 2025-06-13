Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $106.37 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.