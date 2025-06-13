Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,055 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.17 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

