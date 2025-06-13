Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $54.41 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,083 shares of company stock worth $6,150,676 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

