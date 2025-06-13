Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 12th

Apollo Global Management, NetEase, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around leisure, travel and recreational activities—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks and entertainment venues. These equities tend to be sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income levels and economic cycles, since demand for nonessential travel and entertainment often rises or falls with broader spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 873,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,178. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 529,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,588. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $133.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $60.90. 1,098,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Read More