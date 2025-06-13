Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 4,283 ($58.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 831.60 ($11.32) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 665.20 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($12.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 811.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 809.66. The company has a market cap of £166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £825 ($1,123.21) per share, with a total value of £41,250 ($56,160.65). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125 shares of company stock worth $10,221,975. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

