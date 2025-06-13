Promising Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at a faster rate than the broad market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits into research, development or market expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors in growth stocks aim for capital appreciation as the company’s higher growth potential drives up its share price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. 8,160,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,117,926. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,398. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.38. 5,951,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Further Reading