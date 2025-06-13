Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after buying an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after buying an additional 4,418,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

