Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.500-20.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.33.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.64. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

