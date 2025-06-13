Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

