Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.