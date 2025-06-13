Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.