Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

