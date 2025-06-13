Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Weatherford International worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,760,000 after buying an additional 270,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,823 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,402,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,375,000 after purchasing an additional 298,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Weatherford International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,777,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

