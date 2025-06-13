Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 2,802 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

