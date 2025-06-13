Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 18,883 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

