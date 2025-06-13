Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

