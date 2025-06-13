TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.