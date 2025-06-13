Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

NYSE FLR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 870,627 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

