Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Down 0.3%

Okta stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,360. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

