Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 427,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

