Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

