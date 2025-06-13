Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Cut by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

