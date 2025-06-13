Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $82.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.