Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 104,640 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,204,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.