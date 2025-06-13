Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 104,640 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,204,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
