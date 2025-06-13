Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $7.85 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE HIMS opened at $56.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,613,660. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,067 shares of company stock valued at $25,832,688 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.