AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,023,091.02. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,468 shares of company stock worth $454,489,290 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $380.58 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

