Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 731.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.