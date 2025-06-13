Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.17 per share, with a total value of $823,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 502,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE SON opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

