FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.58% of FRP worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FRP by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $59,067,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.47 million, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.62. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

